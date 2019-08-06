Chelsea go into the 2019/20 season without Eden Hazard and they also have an ongoing transfer ban. However, the new manager, Frank Lampard, has a huge squad full of talented players to choose from and it will be interesting to see how he picks his starting XI this season.

Chelsea’s transfer ban prevented them from registering new players but they were able to make Mateo Kovacic’s loan permanent and they’ll also be able to use an army of players who are returning from loan including Christian Pulisic.

The Blues have many experienced players who have won several trophies. However, the 2019/20 season will be a golden opportunity for the club’s promising youngsters such as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to cement their place in the starting XI.

Goalkeeper

There is no doubt that Chelsea’s number one for the upcoming season and most probably for the near future will be Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world last summer and his performance in his debut season ensured that the Blues did not miss Thibaut Courtois.

The 24-year-old played 54 games across all competitions last season and had an impressive return of 23 clean sheets. The only blemish in his debut season was the incident with Maurizio Sarri in the League Cup final.

Willy Caballero will continue his role as the backup goalkeeper at Chelsea for at least another year while 19-year-old Jamie Cumming will replace Rob Green as the third-choice goalkeeper.

Defenders

Frank Lampard is familiar with David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta having shared the dressing room with both players during his playing career and the two experienced campaigners will start in important competitions and matches when they’re available.

Lampard has the luxury of choosing one of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori as Luiz’s partner. However, Tomori may be loaned out to a Premier League club while Rudiger is still recovering from a knee injury he picked up last season.

Christensen is similar to Luiz in many ways which means Zouma who is returning to his parent club after two years away on loan at Stoke City and Everton could reestablish himself in the heart of the defence.

The left-back position is arguably Chelsea’s weak spot at the moment but Emerson Palmieri could get the not ahead of Marcos Alonso because he provides more balance between attack and defence. On the opposite side, Reece James will deputise for Azpilicueta while Davide Zappacosta is expected to leave the club.

Midfielders

Lampard’s biggest selection headache will be in midfield as he has to choose between seven players at the moment for three or maybe four positions depending on the formation he uses.

N’Golo Kante may not start Chelsea’s first game of the season as he only returned from injury in their last preseason game but he will be an indispensable member of the side when he’s available. Lampard has frequently used a 4-2-3-1 formation in preseason and Jorginho will most likely partner Kante in the two-man pivot. This leaves us with Mateo Kovacic and Tiémoué Bakayoko. The latter is expected to leave the club but the Croatian will prove to be an excellent alternative in the deeper midfield positions.

For the attacking midfield role, the Blues manager has to pick between three English midfielders with a bright future ahead of them. One of them, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, is yet to return from injury which means the final midfield spot will go to either Ross Barkley or Mason Mount.

Both players were excellent in the preseason and choosing between them will be Lampard’s toughest call at the moment but Barkley might get the nod because of his Premier League experience.

Forwards

For the first time in seven years, Chelsea will be without Eden Hazard and it will be interesting to see how the current crop of forwards will perform in his absence.

Christian Pulisic and Pedro are expected to start out wide at the start of the season at least as Willian only recently returned for preseason training after being away with Brazil for the Copa America for most of the summer. In addition, the highly-rated Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be in the mix once he returns from injury.

For the striker role, it’s a three-way tussle between Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi. Giroud has far more experience than the other two players but Lampard seems to prefer Abraham and the 21-year-old has featured heavily in the preseason.

Giroud will most likely leave next summer as he’s entering the late years of his career and it makes sense for Chelsea to give opportunities to Abraham while they can. If the youngster can cut it at the highest level, then Chelsea will save a lot of money.

This, then, is how Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will most likely lineup during the 2019/20 season:

The Blues begin their new Premier League campaign on August 11, 2019, against Manchester United at Old Trafford.