5 most expensive transfers of the summer transfer window till now

With less than a month to go for the European transfer window to come to a close – FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the summer’s five most expensive deals.

5. Matthijs de Ligt(Ajax to Juventus) – €85.5 million

Probably the most sought-after player this summer, the Dutch defender had United, Barcelona, City and Juventus all scampering for his signature. When things came to a head, however, it was the Old Lady who won the race and secured the player.

With the opportunity to play with Ronaldo and a high wage packet seemingly too good to turn down – expect the former Ajax man to slot in immediately.

4. Harry Maguire(Leicester City to Manchester United) – €87 million

In a move heavily reminiscent of Rio Ferdinand’s transfer from Leeds to Manchester United, Harry Maguire traded the blue of Leicester for Mancunian red, with the fee paid making him the most expensive defender of all time.

Despite the immense pressure that the transfer comes with, Maguire will be expected to slot in straight away alongside Lindelof into United’s backline, with fans expecting the kind of impact Virgil Van Dijk had on Liverpool’s error-strewn defence. One to watch out for.

3. Eden Hazard(Chelsea to Real Madrid) – €100 million

Third in the list comes in former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard who finally secured his dream move to Real Madrid this summer. The Belgian was first linked to Madrid over two years ago and since then has publicly professed his desire to move on several occasions.

With Chelsea pipping Arsenal to the Europa League in Hazard’s final game as well as Zinedine Zidane returning to the Bernabeu, the timing seemed just right for him to move on – becoming Madrid’s record signing at a price of €100 million which could potentially rise to €130 million depending on the add-ons.

2. Antoine Greizmann(Atletico Madrid to Barcelona) – €120 million

The Barcelona forward became this summer’s second most expensive signing when Barcelona matched his release clause of €120 million, finally bringing him to the Nou Camp in a protracted transfer saga.

Despite Simeone wishing his protégé luck, bad blood lingers between Atletico and Barcelona as a result of the transfer, with the latter being accused of tapping up the player as early as two months before his transfer was confirmed.

Nevertheless, the prospect of Griezmann, Messi, Suarez and potentially Neymar playing together is a mouthwatering one in what could be the deadliest front line in the history of football.

1. Joao Felix (Benfica to Atletico Madrid) – €126 million

Atletico spent the entire money from Griezmann’s sale, and some more on Benfica sensation Joao Felix – making him the second most expensive teenager ever as well as this summer’s most expensive buy.

Although the fee seems exorbitant, Atletico’s history of turning budding strikers into world-beaters bodes well for Felix, who will have no shortage of game time. In fact, the Portuguese has already shown glimpses of his talent – netting in his team’s 7-3 demolition of Real Madrid while also linking up superbly with Diego Costa.