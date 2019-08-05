Lionel Messi suffers Grade 1 injury; return date unknown

Barcelona have relied on Lionel Messi for years. It is the Argentine’s brilliance that has carried them to many titles in the last decade. However, the Spanish club were given some bad news on August 5, with their star forward being ruled out due to injury.

Lionel Messi has sustained a Grade 1 calf strain, FC Barcelona have confirmed. The Argentine star is set to miss Barca’s tour of the United States of America and recover at home. No return date has been given yet.

The Spanish giants released a statement about the same on their official website:

“First team player Leo Messi, who had returned from his summer break for training on Monday, withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg.

“Tests carried out have diagnosed a Grade 1 calf strain for the Argentine.

“Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club’s tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury.”

The Blaugrana are set to travel across the Atlantic to participate in a double-header against Serie A side Napoli. However, the fans hoping to catch the Argentine in action will be left disappointed, with Barcelona deciding to leave him at home following his injury.

Meanwhile, the La Liga title holders will pray for a quick recovery for their star man as they begin their title defence in just under two weeks.