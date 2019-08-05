Reports: Manchester United found out Alexis Sanchez’s key flaw after signing him from Arsenal

Manchester United thought they had pulled off a major coup when they beat Manchester City to sign Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window of 2018. However, so far, Sanchez has failed to replicate the form he showed at Arsenal. What’s more, is that the Red Devils only found out one key flaw of Sanchez after signing him!

According to The Athletic, Manchester United only found out about one key flaw of Alexis Sanchez after they had signed him on a £500,000-a-week contract. The publication states that the Chilean was considered to be a loner at the Emirates, something United discovered only after bringing him on board.

The report further states that the Gunners’ weren’t surprised upon finding that their ex-player had shown similar characteristics at Old Trafford.

Sanchez moved to Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal with Arsenal. The Gunners, in return, received United’s own wantaway star, Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Chilean, since then, has played forty-five times for the Red Devils and only has five goals to his name.

Meanwhile, after taking over at United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had remarked that there was nothing he could do about Sanchez, stating that the player must get out of the rut on his own:

“I can’t do anything about Alexis Sanchez. When he plays he needs to find himself because we know there’s a quality player there.”

Sanchez will hope to start his third season at the club in a positive way, when Manchester United play Chelsea in their Premier League 2019/20 opener on August 11.