A debate often ensues between football fans over who is greater – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. While many cite Ronaldo’s incredible goal-scoring prowess as a key point in the argument, others cite Messi’s overall contribution to the game. However, the Barcelona star is clearly leading the race in terms of creativity.

Data suggest that Lionel Messi is the best creative talent in Europe’s top five leagues, with the Argentine forward head-and-shoulders above his peers.

Lionel Messi and Neymar are both cheat codes in the realm of creativity. This graph not only illustrates quantity of chances created but also QUALITY of chances created. Once quality is factored in a clear divide is created. Elite. pic.twitter.com/76UctvUH4h — UtdArena. (@utdarena) August 4, 2019

As per data collated by Twitter user ‘@utdarena‘, Lionel Messi is the most efficient creator in Europe’s top five leagues. The data is studied keeping two variables in mind – chances created per 90 minutes and expected goals per chance created per 90 – both quality and quantity of the chances created.

Messi manages to supply more goals in fewer chances, thereby indicating his clear superiority in this metric. Neymar, meanwhile, trails only the Barcelona star for the same.

New Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard can also be spotted among Europe’s best creators. However, the Belgian ranks lower than both Messi and Neymar, as he supplies fewer goals with his chances. Meanwhile, Ajax star Hakim Ziyech and Real Madrid wantaway attacker James Rodriguez both lead in terms of chances created per 90 but have a fewer success rate in terms of expected goals.