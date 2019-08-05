WATCH: Liverpool, Manchester City fans engage in wild brawl on the way to Wembley

Two super-teams emerged last season in England, with Liverpool and Manchester City both fighting for the title. As a result, animosity between the two groups of supporters grew. The hostility came to its head on August 4, 2019, when fans of both clubs clashed in a train.

Liverpool and Manchester City fans clashed with each other on their way to Wembley to witness the Community Shield spectacle. Both sets of supporters were recorded fighting inside a train on its way to the Stadium.

Here is a clip of the incident:

Liverpool and Manchester City fans fight in train pic.twitter.com/6ehjVdn38i — Flamur Sinani (@flamur7sinani) August 4, 2019

The British Transport Police released a statement about the same following the incident:

“BTP officers were called at 2.02pm today 04/08 following a report of a large fight at Great Portland Street Station, London.

“The fight is reported to have involved football fans.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Officers are working to identify those involved and at this time no injuries have been reported to the police.

“No arrests have been made.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 319 of 04/08/19.”

Meanwhile, tensions continued on the pitch with both groups booing each other’s anthems. Meanwhile, Liverpool fans were also accused of jeering Raheem Sterling and the National Anthem.

On the pitch, Manchester City struck first through Sterling himself. Nevertheless, the Reds got level in the second half through a Joel Matip goal. The match ended 1-1 and went straight to the penalty shootout, which the citizens won 5-4.

Liverpool begin their 2019/20 Premier League campaign on August 9, while Manchester City are in action a day later on August 10.