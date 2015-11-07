Schmidt relishing Rhine derby

Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt is hoping his side can live up to their favourites tag in the Rhine%u200B derby against Koln on Saturday.

Die Werkself have been in inconsistent form in the Bundesliga of late and are currently just two place better off than their neighbours in the Bundesliga standings in seventh position.

They do still, however, come into the game as favourites and, following their Champions League win over Roma in midweek, Schmidt is hopeful his side can deliver another win this weekend.

"We clearly understand the game is very important to our fans and we want to fight with everything we’ve got to join our supporters in celebrating a home victory," he said in his pre-match press conference.

"Koln are also very dangerous in winning the ball and playing on the break. The Roma match helps us to draw the right conclusions so we can be more solid on Saturday.

"It's clear we have one or two problems. That's a pity but we won't moan about it. We want to live up to our role as favourites. The team that plays tomorrow is clearly in a position to beat Koln.

"We're looking forward to a great atmosphere at this home game and we want to put on a great display for the fans at the BayArena."