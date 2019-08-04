Community Shield 2019: Liverpool vs Manchester City – predicted XI

The ceremonial curtain-raiser is almost here! Each season, the English football season is given an unofficial welcome in the form of the Community Shield. And the 2019 shield is here, with Liverpool taking on Manchester City. We take a look at how these two sides could line up.

Liverpool

The Community Shield is still considered under pre-season, which in turn allows managers to send out a squad filled with youth and experience. While the line-ups tend to be almost similar to the ones coaches are planning to use competitively, one often spots an academy talent among the starting eleven.

Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson are two youngsters who Jurgen Klopp can hand a start in the shield. The German football manager has already promised minutes to Brester this season and has been using Wilson frequently during the pre-season.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah can be seen lining up on the right-hand side of the front-three. Salah was off on international duty midway until June but was given a prolonged break after Egypt’s elimination from the African Cup of Nations.

A midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Fabinho is likely. Klopp would like to see his first-choice midfield in this one, with those three looking most likely to retain their spots.

Furthermore, Liverpool are expected to roll out their strongest backline, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip playing centrally and Andrew Robertson, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, deployed wide.

Manchester City

Manchester City are the current holders of the Community Shield. The Citizens beat Chelsea in the same competition last year by two goals to nil, with both coming courtesy of Sergio Aguero. However, Aguero has only just returned to the City camp after Copa America and therefore is expected to be rested.

Raheem Sterling has been deployed centrally by Pep Guardiola during pre-season and it is likely that he retains his place in a front three, including Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane. Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to feature due to his participation in Brazil’s successful Copa America campaign.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden, whom Guardiola labelled as the most talented player he has ever worked with recently, could be handed a start in midfield. He is likely to form a trident involving an in-form Kevin de Bruyne and the ever-present Fernandinho.

In defence, young Spanish central defender Eric Garcia could be handed a start. John Stones could partner Garcia with Laporte reportedly set to miss out. Zinchenko and Walker are likely to resume their full-back duties, while Ederson is expected to start in goal.