WATCH: India upset favourites Germany in the Homeless World Cup finals

Sport is often the best way to help people. And the Homeless World Cup Foundation is doing just that. In their annually hosted event – the Homeless World Cup – over 80 teams participate with a view to be crowned champions. India achieved that by beating Germany in the Tier 4 finals.

The Indian team beat Germany 6-4 in what was the final match of the Dragon Cup – Level 4 of the Homeless World Cup. Ivory Coast, Denmark, Northern Ireland, England, Netherlands, and Korea Republic followed the pair in the same order.

You can watch the full match between India and Germany below courtesy of Slum Soccer.

LIVE | Germany v India | Day 8 | Homeless World Cup 2019 🎥⚽️ LIVE | Germany v India | Day 8 | Homeless World Cup 2019 🎥⚽️Keep up-to-date with all the live action: youtube.com/homelessworldcup#Cardiff2019HWC #MoreThanAGame #MwyNaGem Posted by Slum Soccer on Saturday, August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Mexico beat Chile in the top tier to be crowned the champions. They were the title-holders going into this one, and managed to retain their spot with a 5-1 win. As a result, Mexico have now won four of the last five Homeless World Cups and hold the most titles.

The competition itself is funded by the Homeless World Cup Foundation, an organization which intends to cure the world of homelessness through football. As a result, the participating nations send their teams comprised entirely of homeless players.

Eighty-two nations are currently tied up with the organization, including the likes of Brazil, France, and Germany. So far, sixteen editions of the competition have taken place, with Mexico leading the Men’s tally with four titles, while Brazil coming in second with three. Asian side Afghanistan also have a title to their name. Scotland, Italy, Russia, Ukraine, and Austria have been the winners from Europe so far.

(Image Credits: Scroll)