OFFICIAL: Manchester United reveal new club captain for 2019/20 season

Antonio Valencia left Manchester United earlier this summer, leaving a gaping hole in the team. The Red Devils suddenly had no captain, and with Paul Pogba stripped of the vice-captaincy by Jose Mourinho, no one contender stood out. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now confirmed the person to take on the mantle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Ashley Young will be the Manchester United captain for the 2019/20 season, at least on times when he is on the pitch. Furthermore, he revealed that David de Gea is also in contention for the same and may deputize for the Englishman when he is not on the pitch.

David’s obviously in contention, [but] Ash, when he’s on the pitch, will carry the armband. When Ash starts, he’ll be carrying the armband, said Solskjaer in his post-match press conference.

When he was asked if that meant Ashley Young would be the new Manchester United captain, Solskjaer replied: