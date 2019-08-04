Patrice Evra reveals why Paul Pogba is disliked at Manchester United

Paul Pogba can be classified as one of the hit-and-miss signings by Manchester United. While the Red Devils’ fans agree that the Frenchman is a technically gifted player but have lamented him for inconsistent performances. Former United star Patrice Evra reveals the reason behind Pogba’s treatment at Old Trafford.

Patrice Evra, in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, revealed that Paul Pogba is not as loved at Manchester United as he was at Juventus. The Frenchman states that his compatriot’s lifestyle has made people jealous while his performances may not have been up to the mark.

“I don’t know what Paul’s future holds. I do know that he felt really loved in Juventus. He doesn’t feel that love in Manchester. We always forget what a player is about. A player is about performing on the pitch. So kill him when he is not playing well but if he is playing well, concentrate on that.

“When you buy nice cars and a big house, you will create hate and jealousy so you have to step up your game and make sure it doesn’t affect you. That’s why I say to Paul, ‘Do whatever you want but if you see it affects your game, stop. Don’t try to be like a warrior. Stop.'”

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Recent reports claimed that the France international missed United’s last friendly game in order to push through a move to Real Madrid, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming his absence to be due to an injury.