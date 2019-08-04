Reports: Manchester United great wants to join club’s managerial team when he retires

Club greats always stick around even after they retire. Chelsea recently used the same scenario to appoint several of their former greats in key positions across the club. Manchester United, who already have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the managerial position, could follow suit with one ex-player keen on a return.

As per a report by The Sun, Wayne Rooney wants to step into coaching once he retires. The Englishman has a contract with DC United until 2020 and is said to be weighing his options post that.

Meanwhile, Rooney’s former teammates Michael Carrick and Nicky Butt are both involved in the current setup, along with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While Carrick is a first-team assistant manager, Butt is in a technical role with the academy and will be working closely with the first team from this season.

A source even revealed to The Sun that Rooney is already looking towards the future and wants to remain in the game. The Englishman wants to do what’s best for his family and will thus look for a move close to home. Furthermore, the source stated that in the long-term, the former Manchester United captain what like to be a part of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is creating.

Rooney is currently stationed in the United States of America, where he plays for DC United in the MLS. He has twenty goal contributions (13 goals plus 7 assists) in just twenty-four matches, as the Capital side push for a playoff spot.