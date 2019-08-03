Romelu Lukaku takes sly dig at Manchester United fans who claimed he was ‘too slow’

Romelu Lukaku is one of those players which has the whole fanbase divided. While some defend him, others want him gone. Fans have criticized Lukaku’s lack of mobility during his stint with Manchester United and the Belgian striker has now hit back.

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku appeared to take a sly dig at the fans who have criticized him for not bring mobile enough. The Belgian striker has earned his fair share of critics during his time at Manchester United for the same.

In the early hours of August 3, 2019, Lukaku earned a reply from NBA team LA Lakers, who commented on a picture of him donning the iconic yellow jersey. The Lakers’, in turn, referenced the striker’s unresolved future by saying:

“Deal Done? Lukaku to #LakeShow confirmed?”

Meanwhile, Lukaku jokingly accepted the offer, while stating that he is available to assist LeBron James during the fast breaks despite him being termed as ‘slow’ at Manchester United.

“I’m available to catch these passes from [LeBron James] on the fast break since they think I’m slow out here.” He tweeted.

I’m available to catch these passes from @KingJames on the fast break since they think i’m slow out here🗣😂😂 https://t.co/sDkFE8IpHy — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 2, 2019

Lukaku continues to wait for a move to Italian side Juventus, who have offered Manchester United Paulo Dybala for him. However, the Argentine is seemingly unsure about the transfer and has put the entire deal in jeopardy.