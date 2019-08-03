LIVE: International Champions Cup 2019 – Manchester United vs AC Milan

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the International Champions Cup (ICC) 2019 encounter between Manchester United and AC Milan at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side has been in the news more for the transfer-related activities with the likes of Harry Maguire and Paulo Dybala rumoured to be closing in on a move to the club. Their on-field performances so far in the pre-season have been impressive and they have a 100% win record.

They have won all five of their encounters – which include two ICC matches – against Perth Glory, Leeds United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Kristiansund respectively. As far as the tournament (ICC) is concerned, United have a shot at winning the title.

If they manage to beat AC Milan by three goals or more, they will pip Benfica to the ICC trophy. This would be their first trophy under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Milan, on the other hand, have lost both of their ICC matches – against Bayern Munich and Benfica – and are last in the 12-team league.

The match is scheduled to start at 12.30 AM (4th August, 2019) SGT and you can follow all the LIVE updates from the Manchester United vs AC Milan ICC encounter right here!