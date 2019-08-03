Chelsea fans slam club’s decision to hand number 10 to Willian

Squad numbers are often the point of contention for many football fans. Supporters want to see the best players don the iconic numbers. As such, several Chelsea fans were left disappointed after the club decided to hand the iconic number ’10’ jersey to Willian.

On August 3, 2019, Chelsea finally revealed who is wearing what for the season ahead. As expected, the main point of discussion was the number 10 shirt left vacant by Eden Hazard, which several fans expected to be handed to either Christian Pulisic or Callum Hudson-Odoi.

However, the club’s decision to look at the experience and give the number to Willian didn’t sit well with many fans, who then took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are some of the best social reactions on this one:

This club ALWAYS finds a way to stress me out man. Willian No.10? 🤢🤮. https://t.co/aCq5h57lnB — 17 (@Johneh__) August 3, 2019

We had the #10 shirt vacant and we could of given it to CHO or Pulisic but we gave it to 39 year old Willian 🙃 #cfc — Jake Wawman (@JakeWawman) August 3, 2019

It’s only right that Willian gets the number 10 shirt in honour of his best ever Chelsea season. The legendary 15/16 season when Sir Willian carried us to 10th place in the PL. Thank you Willian. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OY7zQjgCfS — JF5 (@ChelseaJF5_) August 3, 2019

OFFICIAL: Willian has been handed the number 10 jersey at the club pic.twitter.com/tfaFm1cAtu — JT (@jayteemuro) August 3, 2019

We have no shame in giving Willian #10 pic.twitter.com/pzH7KrpKgc — Depression SZN (@mohanraj_blue) August 3, 2019

Christian Pulisic was handed the number 22 while Callum Hudson-Odoi was given the number 20. Along with them, Mason Mount was given 19 and Tammy Abraham took on the ‘cursed’ number 9.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will hope that Willian has the same impact at the club as the former owner of the number ’10’ jersey Eden Hazard. The Brazilian will get the chance to prove his credentials as the Blues’ leading man soon enough, with the Premier League campaign set to begin on August 9.