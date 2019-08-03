OFFICIAL: Chelsea reveal squad numbers for 2019/20; Eden Hazard’s iconic ’10’ gets new owner

Chelsea are all set to begin their first full season under the leadership of Frank Lampard. The Blues will begin their Premier League campaign on August 11, 2019 and for that, they need set squad numbers! The Stamford Bridge outfit has now revealed who’s wearing what, including a few surprises.

Chelsea FC have announced their new squad numbers for the 2019/20 season. The biggest take from this is that Willian has been handed Eden Hazard’s former number ’10’, which the Belgian star abandoned following a move to Real Madrid.

Defender Andreas Christensen is the other player to change his shirt number. The youngster has taken up the number ‘4’ which was left vacant following Cesc Fabregas’s move to Monaco in January 2019. Meanwhile, returning loanees Kurt Zouma and Reece James have been handed ’15’ and ’24’, respectively.

New boy Christian Pulisic has been handed the number ’22’. The USA international wore the same during his stint with Borussia Dortmund and will continue to do so at Stamford Bridge. Callum Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, is set to continue with ’20’.

Here is the full Chelsea squad list with the updated numbers:

1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

2 Antonio Rudiger

3 Marcos Alonso

4 Andreas Christensen

5 Jorginho

6 Danny Drinkwater

7 N’Golo Kante

8 Ross Barkley

9 Tammy Abraham

10 Willian

11 Pedro

12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

13 Willy Caballero

14 Tiemoue Bakayoko

15 Kurt Zouma

16 Kenedy

17 Mateo Kovacic

18 Olivier Giroud

19 Mason Mount

20 Callum Hudson-Odoi

21 Davide Zappacosta

22 Christian Pulisic

23 Michy Batshuayi

24 Reece James

28 Cesar Azpilicueta

29 Fikayo Tomori

30 David Luiz

31 Jamie Cumming

33 Emerson

The Blues begin their Premier League campaign on August 11, 2019, against Manchester United.