OFFICIAL: Chelsea reveal squad numbers for 2019/20; Eden Hazard’s iconic ’10’ gets new owner

Chelsea are all set to begin their first full season under the leadership of Frank Lampard. The Blues will begin their Premier League campaign on August 11, 2019 and for that, they need set squad numbers! The Stamford Bridge outfit has now revealed who’s wearing what, including a few surprises.
Chelsea FC have announced their new squad numbers for the 2019/20 season. The biggest take from this is that Willian has been handed Eden Hazard’s former number ’10’, which the Belgian star abandoned following a move to Real Madrid.
Defender Andreas Christensen is the other player to change his shirt number. The youngster has taken up the number ‘4’ which was left vacant following Cesc Fabregas’s move to Monaco in January 2019. Meanwhile, returning loanees Kurt Zouma and Reece James have been handed ’15’ and ’24’, respectively.
New boy Christian Pulisic has been handed the number ’22’. The USA international wore the same during his stint with Borussia Dortmund and will continue to do so at Stamford Bridge. Callum Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, is set to continue with ’20’.
Here is the full Chelsea squad list with the updated numbers:
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
2 Antonio Rudiger
3 Marcos Alonso
4 Andreas Christensen
5 Jorginho
6 Danny Drinkwater
7 N’Golo Kante
8 Ross Barkley
9 Tammy Abraham
10 Willian
11 Pedro
12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
13 Willy Caballero
14 Tiemoue Bakayoko
15 Kurt Zouma
16 Kenedy
17 Mateo Kovacic
18 Olivier Giroud
19 Mason Mount
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
21 Davide Zappacosta
22 Christian Pulisic
23 Michy Batshuayi
24 Reece James
28 Cesar Azpilicueta
29 Fikayo Tomori
30 David Luiz
31 Jamie Cumming
33 Emerson
The Blues begin their Premier League campaign on August 11, 2019, against Manchester United.