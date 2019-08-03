Chelsea accidentally reveal new number ’10’ following Eden Hazard’s departure

Eden Hazard’s departure from Chelsea not only left a gaping hole on the field, but it did so off it as well. The Blues suddenly had no number ’10’ among their ranks – a digit which is often assigned to the team’s key player. However, they have now confirmed who takes on the mantle, albeit accidentally.

Following the departure of Eden Hazard, the number ’10’ jersey was left vacant at Stamford Bridge. Reports previously had claimed Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi as the frontrunners for the same. However, the Blues have accidentally revealed Willian to be the new owner of the iconic number.

Chelsea have started selling Willian ’10’ shirts on their official online megastore, despite there being no announcement yet regarding the same.

Confirmed by the Chelsea Megastore: — Willian #10

— Pulisic #22 pic.twitter.com/ERqLnASYli — London Is Blue Podcast 🎙 (@LondonBluePod) August 2, 2019

The Brazil international had stated in a previous interview that the club approached him to take Eden Hazard’s jersey – an offer which he accepted.

That, in turn, means that Willian will let go of the number ’22’, something he has worn since his debut for the Blues back in 2014. Furthermore, some fans have even spotted Christian Pulisic ’22’ jerseys on Chelsea’s official online store, indicating that the USA international has taken over from Willian. Pulisic wore ’22’ during his time at Borussia Dortmund but was given a placeholder ’24’ for 2019 pre-season by Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi, whose representatives had asked for the number ’10’ during contract negotiations, stays at ’20’ which he wore last season.

The Blues are required to officially confirm their new numbers before Friday, August 9, 2019.