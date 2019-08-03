Gazalec Ajaccio refuse to play in protest against Sochaux decision

In protest against a decision to allow Sochaux to remain in Ligue 2, Gazelec Ajaccio refused to field a team against Red Star on Friday.

Despite finishing 16th in Ligue 2 last season, Sochaux were demoted to the third tier due to their financial situation in June.

Gazelec were consequently due to retain their second-tier status despite suffering a play-off defeat against Le Mans, but Sochaux’s sanction was overturned in July.

An appeal was subsequently lodged by Gazelec and with the case not yet settled they refused to field a team for the clash with Red Star.

It remains to be seen what action the French Football Federation take against Gazelec.