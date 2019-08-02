OFFICIAL: Chelsea FC confirm return of another club legend in technical role

Times are changing at Stamford Bridge! Chelsea welcomed Frank Lampard as their head coach this summer, along with Petr Cech in a backroom role. They have continued the trend by bringing in another club great!

Chelsea great Claude Makelele has returned to the club in a new technical role, the club has confirmed. Makelele has been brought in as a technical mentor to the young players at the club – both in the academy and on loan.

Chelsea released a statement detailing the role of their former player:

“Makelele will be based largely at our Cobham training ground, working closely with individual Academy players, tracking technical performances in both training and matches as they reach a critical point in their professional development.

“The 46-year-old will also work with Chelsea players out on loan, visiting them at their clubs and providing regular match feedback.”

Meanwhile, Makelele himself expressed his delight to return to Stamford Bridge while revealing his expectations for the future:

“I am very happy to come back home. This club gave me a lot and now I want to give back and help the young Chelsea players dreaming of a career in football. I want to use all my experience to help them become professionals in every aspect and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Makelele is not the only former great to return to Chelsea this summer. The Blues announced the appointment of Petr Cech as Techincal Advisor first. They then brought back Frank Lampard as the head coach of the senior team, along with Jody Morris in an assistant coach role.

The new-look backroom staff will soon embark on their toughest challenge, with the Stamford Bridge outfit officially getting their season underway on August 11, 2019.