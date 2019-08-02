FC Zenit hilariously troll AS Roma after signing Barcelona star Malcom

Malcom’s Barcelona career came to a premature end, after the Brazilian was sold to Zenit St Petersburg just after a year at the club. However, things could have been very different for the youngster, who had snubbed AS Roma for the initial move. And the Russian club took the opportunity to hilariously troll the Italians.

FC Zenit’s English Twitter account couldn’t resist a laugh at the expense of AS Roma after signing Malcom for a reported €40 Million. The Russian side released a video of the youngster, mapping his career, including a one-day ‘stint’ with Roma.

The story goes like this: Following an impressive stint at Bordeaux, Malcom was courted by several top European clubs. AS Roma, however, appeared to have won the race for the youngster and even announced his capture via social media.

Roma fans flocked to the airport to welcome Malcom. However, the Brazilian forward never landed in the city! Instead, he flew to Barcelona in one of the most dramatic last-minute twists of the transfer window, to sign with the Blaugrana.

Roma, nevertheless, congratulated Malcom on his move to Zenit, wishing him luck in the process.

Ultra proud to have had you with us Malcom. Now go bring all that greatness to the Russian league 🙌 Good luck at @fczenit_en 💪 https://t.co/5lCyHAQ0zx — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 2, 2019

Meanwhile, back on the pitch, Malcom’s departure opens up several possibilities for Barcelona. The club is now afforded a free Non-EU spot – something which will help them if they make a move to bring back Neymar from PSG.