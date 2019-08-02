5 players who deserved a nomination for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019 award

With the nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the year released, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 players who were undeservedly left out of the line-up.

#1 Bernardo Silva

So highly is the play-maker rated by Pep Guardiola that the Spaniard once described his City team as ‘Bernardo Silva and 10 others’, and so long as the Portuguese keeps replicating such performances, it really will be no surprise to see more such praise coming his way.

While the likes of Harry Kane – who missed chunks of the season through injury – are afforded a nomination before the likes of Silva despite a trophyless season, the diminutive winger gets overlooked time and again for major honours, despite claiming a total of 4 major trophies during the season – the domestic treble along with the UEFA Nations League.

#2 Roberto Firminho

For a player so integral to his team, as well as to their golden European run, Roberto Firminho’s omission from The Best FIFA Men’s Player list speaks volumes of the double standards employed by the world’s highest footballing authority.

While token nominations for the top two are a given, public hype around certain players is often given more precedence over real quality. Even in terms of statistics – Firminho’s 17 goals and 9 assists – with the UEFA Champions League as well as the Copa America medal to boast of – is in stark contrast to the likes of the previously mentioned Harry Kane, and even Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt for that matter.

#3 Raheem Sterling

Another player who has hit new heights under Pep Guardiola, Raheem Sterling’s performances as Manchester City went neck-to-neck against Liverpool and subsequently claimed the Premier League title should have surely secured a nomination, at the least?

With 22 goals and 10 assists – his total goal involvement exceeds that of Salah and as far as titles go, one would surely overlook the European Cup over 38 weeks of consistency in league football, right? Apparently not!

#4 Allison Becker

The Premier League Golden Glove, the Copa America, the European Cup, and he has yet to lose a game with Brazil – the man can do no more.

The blatant disregard for goalkeepers becomes apparent when club teammate Mohamed Salah is nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Player award, which Allison is disregarded for, despite having won lesser major honours! The hype around Virgil Van Dijk’s was definitely very valid but would he have had the same amount of plaudits without Allison to cover. Definitely some food for thought!

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Even excluding major honours, of which Aubameyang won none, when you come down to the bare bones – the statistics speak for themselves.

The Arsenal man has been involved in 33 goals(28 scored and 5 assisted) – same as Ronaldo, better than an entire lot of Kane, Salah and Mane. While the parameters for judgement are admittedly ambiguous, favouritism time and again diluted the very essence of the award – clearly evident with exclusions such as these.