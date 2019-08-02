Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli reveals the football club and national team he supports

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli has revealed that he supports Juventus because of Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview.

While in conversation with FIFA, Kohli stated that he supports Portugal and Juventus, both because of Cristiano Ronaldo. In the same interview, Kohli picked his favourite between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as well.

“I like watching Portugal play now because they are maximising their resources along with having a legend in their team. They play with passion and belief, so I like watching them. Otherwise, in terms of pure ability and impact, France are very, very strong.

“I support Juventus now because of Cristiano. Simple. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me,” he said.

In the past, Kohli has admitted that he shifts loyalty because of Ronaldo as he was initially a Manchester United fan and then turned to Real Madrid when the Portuguese talisman moved to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Yeah I support Real Madrid,” he had told NDTV when Ronaldo was still a Real Madrid player.

“It’s mainly because of Cristiano Ronaldo. I used to support Manchester United when he was playing there. Now my loyalties have shifted because of him. I think he is a truly amazing player. I love watching him play.”NDTV.