The past often comes back to haunt sportspersons. While it may not haunt new Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe, it will likely draw banter from fans across the league. Here’s a clip of an old interview of the Ivorian stating that he will only sign for Chelsea in England, before signing for Arsenal!

Pepe, then playing for Angers SCO, was invited to take part in a televised interview. It was during the same interview that he stated that he would only move to England to sign for Chelsea.

“Chelsea is the club that makes me dream, the only club in England that I would sign for,” he had said.

Watch the clip here:

Nicolas Pepe: "Chelsea is the club that makes me dream, the only club in England that I would sign for" Make it happen. Marina, please! pic.twitter.com/tId540SnF3 — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) January 26, 2019

Yesterday, August 1, 2019, the Ivory Coast international completed a move to Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal for a club-record fee. The Gunners paid a reported 80 Million for his services, which will be given to Lille in instalments. Upon signing his five-year contract, Pepe took the number ’19’ for his debut season with the North London outfit.

Pepe scored twenty-two goals in his final season in France, helping a resurgent Lille finish second behind Paris Saint Germain. The winger also finished second in the race for the golden boot, only behind Kylian Mbappe.