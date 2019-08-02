Ballon d’Or 2019 August rankings: AFCON helps Mane’s case, Messi falters after Copa America failure

The race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or has already been half-run. Players have completed their 2018/19 campaigns and are now gearing up for the new one. Therefore, after adding their achievements from the previous months, here’s what the race for football’s most coveted individual prize is looking like.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah proved his worth in a red shirt after he followed his stunning debut season with an equally remarkable one. The Egyptian forward scored twenty-seven times in total during the campaign, with twenty-two of those coming in the league. He shared the Golden Boot for the latter along with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah added the Champions League trophy to his cabinet finally, after missing out on the same last year. The Liverpool forward had only been able to play for thirty minutes in the final last season after he was injured by Sergio Ramos. Nevertheless, he put his past woes aside to score Liverpool’s first goal in an eventual 2-0 win this season.

However, Salah faltered on the international stage as his national team, Egypt, crashed out from the African Cup of Nations in the round of sixteen stage.

#4 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah may have had the 2017/18 season entirely to his name. However, he shared the limelight with teammate Sadio Mane in the last campaign. The Senegalese literally matches his forward partner on every step, scoring the exact same number of goals in the league as the Salah. As a result, he lifted the Golden Boot trophy along with him and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Following a successful Champions League run in the summer, Mane linked up with his national team to help them through an African Cup of Nations campaign. The Liverpool forward led them to the final as well, only to fall to Algeria by a solitary goal.

Nevertheless, a similar number of goals as Mohamed Salah and a better finish in AFCON should put Mane ahead of the Egyptian on the Ballon d’Or list.

#3 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

It won’t be a Ballon d’Or list without the presence of either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. However, this time around, the Portuguese phenom misses out due to a less than stellar season. Messi, however, does make it on the list and for a while, it seemed like he was the favourite to win the whole thing!

The Barcelona forward had scored and assisted a whopping seventy-three times in just fifty appearances last season. He scored fifty-one goals in total, with twelve of those coming in Ronaldo’s very own playground – the Champions League.

However, it was all going right for Messi until the slump started. Barcelona lost to Liverpool in the semi-final of the Champions League, with the Reds overturning a three-goal deficit. They then lost the final of Copa del Rey to Valencia.

Over the summer, Messi even took part in the Copa America during which his side, Argentina, failed to reach the final. What’s more, is that the superstar himself received a red card in the third-place match! A true fall from grace!

#2 Alisson (Liverpool)

When Liverpool spent a whopping €60 Million on Alisson, the signing was questioned by many. Not only had the Reds paid an exorbitant transfer fee for the Brazilian stopper, but they had also broken the record for the most expensive goalkeeper – an achievement which was surpassed by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the same window.

However, Alisson proved his worth, and then some, to Liverpool. He was key to the Reds’ qualification to the Champions League knockout stages, making a last-minute save from Arkadiusz Milik in the decider against Napoli. He continued his strong displays in the latter stages while also performing well in the Premier League. The custodian even won the Golden Glove for the latter.

Along with the Champions League title, Alisson also added a Copa America trophy this season. He helped Brazil to be crowned as Champions of South America in their home tournament, beating Peru in the final.

A goalkeeper hasn’t won the Ballon d’Or since the times of Lev Yashin. Although a strong start next season could see Alisson break the trend.

#1 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Despite all the goals, despite all the trophies, it seems unlikely that anybody has had a better year than Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman was unbeatable in defence for Liverpool, so much so, that he wasn’t dribbled past on even a single occasion last season. Furthermore, he added a Champions League title to his cabinet while keeping a clean sheet in the final.

However, Van Dijk did fell short on two fronts. Firstly, his Liverpool side lost out to Manchester City in the Premier League race, finishing just a point behind them in the end. Internationally, the centre-back guided Netherlands National Team to a UEFA Nations League Final, which they lost by a sole goal to Portugal.

Despite that, Van Dijk’s stunning season and Champions League win should see him lift the coveted Ballon d’Or trophy.