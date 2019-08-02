Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the inspiration to many. Several athletes who originate from other fields look up to the two of them as well. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is among those and he has chosen between the two footballers.

In an exclusive interview with FIFA.com, Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli revealed his choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The cricketer chose the latter, citing his will to take on more challenges as a big reason.

“Ronaldo. In my opinion, he has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He’s the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic, as I mentioned, is unmatched. He inspires people. I don’t think many people do that. He’s also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too,” said Kohli.

In the summer of 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up his decade-long Real Madrid career to join Juventus. Prior to his stint in Madrid, the Portuguese phenom had donned the iconic red jersey of Manchester United.

Ronaldo took his transfer to Juventus in his stride. The Portugal national team captain scored twenty-eight goals and provided ten assists in just forty-three appearances. However, he did end up missing a considerable chunk of the season due to an injury.

Nevertheless, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was selected in the shortlist for FIFA’s The Best award, which will be handed out later this year.