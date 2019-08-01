Reports: Sergio Ramos warns Real Madrid teammate – improve or be sold

Real Madrid brought in five new players this summer, including the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. Los Blancos are now expected to clear out some of the deadwood, in order to make some space in the squad. And one star has been delivered a warning by Sergio Ramos to improve or be sold!

According to Spanish news publication, Don Balon, Sergio Ramos has sent a warning to his Real Madrid teammate, Alvaro Odriozola. Los Blancos’ captain has asked the youngster to either improve his performances or risk being sold by the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid already have a back-up in place, if they do indeed end up selling Odriozola. The Galacticos brought in Eder Militao this summer, with the Brazilian comfortable to play in the right-back position as well.

The report further states that if the Spanish giants decide to put the youngster on the market, there will be teams interested in him. Athletic Bilbao, Juventus, and Manchester City are just some of the clubs who are monitoring his situation at Santiago Bernabeu.

Odriozola has just completed his one year at Real Madrid. The Spain international signed for Los Blancos in a 30 Million deal from Real Sociedad last summer. However, his appearances have been limited, with star player Dani Carvajal also vying for the same spot.

The 23-year-old made twenty-two appearances in his first season with fourteen of those coming in the Spanish first division. He scored his first and only goal till date for the club in a cup tie UD Melilla.