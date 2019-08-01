Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo facing criminal charges in South Korea after friendly no-show

Controversy arose in South Korea after Juventus dropped Cristiano Ronaldo from an all-stars match against the best of K-League. Ronaldo had reportedly been contractually obligated to appear in the match and his absence has now led to an official police complaint being filed against him.

According to Chosun Media, the Seoul police is currently investigating whether Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a breach of contract during his friendly no-show. The Juventus star was absent due to a suspected muscle fatigue injury from a game between his side and the K-League all-stars.

Owing to Ronaldo’s absence, several fans were left angry and disappointed after being promised that he would play. Therefore, Oh Seok-Hyun, who is an attorney with the legal firm L.K.B & Partners has lodged an official complaint with the police against the Portugal international, Juventus, and organizers TheFasta. The complaint suggests a breach of contract on behalf of all three parties, which is a criminal offence in South Korea.

However, one police officer was quoted saying by Chosun that they may fail to establish a case if no deception is found.

“If we can’t find objective evidence of deliberate deception, no fraud case can be established and police can’t intervene since it would become a civil case,” he said.

Furthermore, the report suggests that even if a case can be established against Ronaldo, it is unlikely that he shows up in South Korea for the hearing. In turn, the Police can request Interpol or a foreign government to extradite him, which seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese international, along with his teammates has returned to Italy to prepare for the upcoming season.