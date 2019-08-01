Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on whether Frank Lampard will succeed or fail at Chelsea

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea side of 2004 to 2006 is regarded as one of the best footballing sides ever. And the star player for that edition of the Blues was Frank Lampard, who was recently appointed as the head coach of the London club. On that, Mourinho has given his take.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho gave his take on Frank Lampard becoming Chelsea manager. The ex-Manchester United and Chelsea boss stated that only time will tell whether Lampard is successful.

“You know, time will see,” Mourinho said.

“Only time. It would be nice and easy for me to say, because I love him, that he’s going to be a phenomenal manager.

“It would be very nice for me to say, but I’m not going to say that, and I cannot also say I don’t believe he’s going to do it, because that’s not the way I feel.

“I feel that he has potential, I feel that he loves, which is a very important thing, he loves – that’s the reason why he is there – and I wish him the best but only time can speak and in a few years we will see.”

The Portuguese football coach was also asked whether he saw managerial traits in Lampard during his early Chelsea days. To that, he replied that he pushed several players in the direction towards coaching. However, he remarks that Lampard was among the best professionals he has ever seen.

“What I always saw in Frank was an example of a professional. I was lucky to have so many untouchables, but he was one of the untouchable players I had in my career. A tremendous professional. Tremendous.”

Frank Lampard enjoyed two very successful seasons under Jose Mourinho. The English midfielder was moulded into Chelsea’s star man by Mourinho, who deployed just ahead of Claude Makelele and Tiago during his first season.

Lampard’s performances in the 2004/05 season even saw him nominated for the Ballon d’Or, in which he finished second behind Barcelona’s Ronaldinho.