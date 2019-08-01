5 players who can replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

At the end of the transfer window, Romelu Lukaku will most likely be playing in the Serie A for either Inter Milan or Juventus. Manchester United will have to sign a replacement for him and that player doesn’t necessarily have to be a striker.

#5. Richarlison (Everton)

Manchester United signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton and they could replace him with Richarlison, another Everton striker. However, Richarlison only joined the Toffees last summer for a hefty fee and it will take a gigantic bid for them to even consider selling him.

The Brazilian is already familiar with the Premier League, having played one season each with Watford and one with Everton. Last season, he scored 14 goals for the Merseysiders in 34 games and this form earned him a call-up to the Brazil team for the Copa America.

The 22-year-old is versatile and can play anywhere across the front three which makes him a valuable asset. His pace, work rate and flair will help him fit into the United attack seamlessly and make them a bigger threat from counterattacks.

#4. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla)

Wissam Ben Yedder has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a while now and he is awaiting an offer from the club amidst interest from clubs in China.

The Frenchman could be a cost-effective replacement for Lukaku as he has a release clause of £35.9 million and aged 28, he’s in the prime of his career.

Ben Yedder has an excellent scoring record in Europe’s top leagues. He scored 71 goals in 174 appearances for Toulouse and 70 more in only 138 appearances for Sevilla. For the La Liga club, he found the back of the net 30 times in 54 games last season and he also registered 9 assists, which shows that he is more than just a goalscorer.

Last season, no player in the La Liga made more fast breaks (10) than him and that’s an indication that he is almost perfect for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s system, playing among speed demons such as Anthony Martial, Daniel James, and Marcus Rashford.

#3. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Timo Werner is another versatile young forward Manchester United could sign to replace Romelu Lukaku. Furthermore, since he’s entering the final year of his contract, United could sign him for a relatively cheaper fee.

Werner started his career as a left-sided winger with Stuttgart before moving to a center-forward role at Leipzig. He has scored 61 goals for the Bundesliga side in 114 appearances and a further 10 more in 25 appearances for Germany.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as well as to United’s archrivals Liverpool. So, if the Red Devils are keen on him to replace Romelu Lukaku, then they’ll have to make a move quickly.

#2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Gareth Bale was once a world-record signing but six years later, he finds himself surplus to needs at Real Madrid and his relationship with Zinedine Zidane seems to have reached an irreparable stage.

Bale has scored 102 goals in only 231 appearances for Real Madrid despite his injury problems, including the winner in two Champions League finals.

The Welshman is familiar to the Premier League so the Red Devils won’t have to worry about him needing time to adapt to the league. In addition, he can play on either wing, as an attacking midfielder or even as a centre-forward which can give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær a lot of tactical flexibility.

Real Madrid are keen to offload Bale which means United may be able to sign him for a relatively cheaper fee, as well!

#1. Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

For a long time, it looked like Inter Milan were the only club keen on signing Lukaku. However, a few days ago, rumours emerged that Juventus want to bring the Belgian striker to Turin and they could sweeten the transaction by offering a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.

Dybala is a world-class player but following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, he had to settle for a place on the bench or play out of position in a lot of games. Under Maurizio Sarri, things could be different but since Sarri prefers a 4-3-3 system, Dybala could suffer the same fate as last season.

The Argentine can play as a centre-forward or as number ten. Since United have a lot of fast players who love to run in behind the defence, Dybala could wreak havoc with his vision and weighted passes