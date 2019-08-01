Football |

Fans slam FIFA for excluding Premier League duo in FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2019 nominees list

The 10 players who are in contention for the FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2019 award was announced by FIFA on Wednesday and some fans took exception, thanks to a couple of missing Premier League stars.  

Though three Liverpool stars — Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Djik — featured in the 10-man shortlist for the award, some Reds fans were still unhappy wanted one more player from the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 winners included.

That player is none other than the Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker who played a key role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph as well as their run in the Premier League where they finished second.

Add to that, a Copa America 2019 gold medal with his national team Brazil, and fans were livid for not finding their favourite player’s name in contention for the FIFA gong.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, who was brilliant for Pep Guardiola’s men as they coasted to Premier League title, was also not included along with other names likes Neymar Jr, Antonio Griezmann and Luka Modric.

Here are some of the social media reactions regarding Alisson’s omission.

Many wondered how Harry Kane, who spent most of the season injured and won nothing, was included while the likes of Alisson and Silva were nowhere to be seen.

