Fans slam FIFA for excluding Premier League duo in FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2019 nominees list

The 10 players who are in contention for the FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2019 award was announced by FIFA on Wednesday and some fans took exception, thanks to a couple of missing Premier League stars.

Though three Liverpool stars — Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Djik — featured in the 10-man shortlist for the award, some Reds fans were still unhappy wanted one more player from the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 winners included.

That player is none other than the Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker who played a key role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph as well as their run in the Premier League where they finished second.

Add to that, a Copa America 2019 gold medal with his national team Brazil, and fans were livid for not finding their favourite player’s name in contention for the FIFA gong.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, who was brilliant for Pep Guardiola’s men as they coasted to Premier League title, was also not included along with other names likes Neymar Jr, Antonio Griezmann and Luka Modric.

Here are some of the social media reactions regarding Alisson’s omission.

It’s shocking that #Kane got here & not #BernardoSilva 😱 A player that has this kind of ball control (watch here https://t.co/kmmCUkDhU0) & was the key for #ManCity winning a triple, was upstaged by a player that was more injured than not & didn’t win a thing 🤢🤢#FIFA 👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/UAAJx173vA — WittyFutty⚽️ (@wittyfutty) July 31, 2019

Many wondered how Harry Kane, who spent most of the season injured and won nothing, was included while the likes of Alisson and Silva were nowhere to be seen.

Can’t take this list seriously with this fella not on it. pic.twitter.com/WdcyBswUaK — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) July 31, 2019

Alisson Becker:

– PL Golden glove

– UCL winner/Golden glove,

– Copa America winner/Golden glove. Bernardo Silva:

– Premier League

– FA cup

– Carabao Cup

– UEFA Nations League winner

– PL TOTY Both men don’t make FIFA’s 10 man shortlist for The Best. Wow! pic.twitter.com/QPIwpPu88Z — Ediye (@iamOkon) July 31, 2019

NO Bernado Silva

NO Alisson Becker

NO Hakim Ziyech Yet still, FIFA adds Eden Hazard and Harry Kane to the list of nominated players for the FIFA Best Player of the Year Just add Romelu Lukaku to the list so we know FIFA is CRAZY pic.twitter.com/2RsFhYYALf — Football Diggers (@DiggersFootball) July 31, 2019