FIFA The Best Men’s Player 2019 nominees announced, Liverpool star excluded from 10-member list

The nominees for the FIFA The Best Men’s Player was announced on Wednesday which included some of the usual suspects and a couple of surprise inclusions.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi, new Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah all find their places in the 10-man list announced for the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Salah’s teammates at Liverpool Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk also make the list after lifting the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 trophy while Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong who helped Ajax AFC reach the semifinals of the Champions League also feature.

However, one players conspicuous by his absence from the list was Liverpool goalkeeper Allison who was key for the Reds in their Champions League and Premier League runs and also won the Copa America 2019 with Brazil.

There is also no place for last year’s winner Luka Modric in the 10-man shortlist.

FIF said the 10 players were shortlisted “based on their respective achievements during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019” and “has been compiled by a panel of experts in men’s football.”

The public can now vote for the Best Men’s Player 2019 award and the “fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of other key members of the footballing community – namely journalists, national team coaches and captains.”

“The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later date, with all award winners revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September,” FIFA said.

