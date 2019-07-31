Reports: Manchester United legend calls Juventus star Paulo Dybala to convince him to move to Old Trafford

The football world blew up last week when rumours of a potential swap deal between Juventus and Manchester United surfaced. The two sides were linked with exchanging Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala. And one former Red Devil had to call the latter in order to convince him to move to England.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Tuttomercato, Manchester United great Patrice Evra called Paulo Dybala to talk to him about his potential move to England. The Frenchman, who played for the Italian side from 2014 to 2017 pushed him to take this golden opportunity to sign for the Old Trafford outfit.

Dybala has been touted as one half of the swap deal which will take Romelu Lukaku to Turin while sending the Argentine to Manchester. Both clubs are said to be in talks regarding the same, although an agreement is still to be achieved.

Furthermore, the rumoured move can still break down due to several reasons. Firstly Inter Milan are also looking to sign Romelu Lukaku after the Nerazzurri appointed Antonio Conte as their manager. Secondly, Dybala himself is said to be unsure about the move and wants to stay at Juventus. The Argentina star is set for talks with the club hierarchy to sort out his future.