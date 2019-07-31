Paul Pogba has been a hit-and-miss signing for Manchester United. While the Frenchman continues to appease a select group of fans, some have been fed up with him. Red Devils great, Wayne Rooney, has now given his verdict on whether the Frenchman should leave the club or not.

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney discussed several topics in an interview with ESPN, including the future of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks with several fans and pundits even touting him to depart. Rooney, however, believes that the decision to leave ultimately must rest with the player and the club.

“Should they? It’s obviously down to the club, the board, the manager but also the player,” Rooney said. (via Express)

“I think if the player wants to stay, he’ll stay and prove what a good player he is.

“Again I think behind the scenes I’m sure they’re working on ways whether it’s to keep him or to let him go.”

Rooney then gave his thoughts on Leicester City star Harry Maguire, who has been linked with the Red Devils for a world-record move.

“Yeah I think Harry’s a good player,” Rooney continued.

“Over the last few years he’s improved and got better and he’s been the main player for Leicester City but also for England.

“I think he’d be a good signing if they can get him.”

Meanwhile, Rooney prepares to join the MLS All-Star team in playing against La Liga side Atletico Madrid. The annual friendly encounter will take place on August 1, 2019.