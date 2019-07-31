Korean fans file lawsuit after Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play in Juventus friendly vs K League all-stars

Unhappy South Korean football fans have decided to file a lawsuit against the organisers of the friendly encounter between Juventus and K-League all-stars in Seoul as Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play the match.

According to the contract, Ronaldo had to play at least 45 minutes of the match. However, the Portuguese talisman wasn’t fit enough and decided against coming onto the pitch.

“Ronaldo was expected to play today, but he wasn’t fit due to muscle fatigue. I spoke to [Juventus chairman] Andrea Agnelli and Ronaldo before the game and we concluded that it’d be best to rest him,” Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said post-match.

However, the fans, who were promised 45 minutes of their favourite footballer weren’t happy. Some of them have contacted Seoul law firm Myungan to sue the organizers.

“Normally in such cases the plaintiffs will be refunded the price of the tickets, but I put this under a special case since the company, through false advertising, took advantage of the football star’s fans,” a lawyer from the firm told Reuters.

“As for the mental anguish part, I’d like to say some of them are raucous fans, the real avid fans. So for them it is very painful because they love Ronaldo and want to protect him, but they can’t, given the situation,” he added.

“For now we have two plaintiffs who sued the company, but I have been getting a lot of calls today and I assume there will be some 60,000 more.”

Robin Chang, CEO of the company which helped arrange the game – The Fasta – revealed that she argued with club director Pavel Nedved but he said he can’t do anything.

“When I went to argue with (Pavel) Nedved, the vice president of Juventus, all he said was ‘I also wish Ronaldo ran, but he doesn’t want to. Sorry, there’s nothing I can do.’ I was so frustrated,” she said as reported by BBC.