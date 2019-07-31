Football |

Copa Libertadores Review: Armani the hero for River, Palmeiras progress

River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani

Franco Armani was the hero as River Plate edged Cruzeiro in the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

River Plate survived a scare to reach the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, while Palmeiras also moved through on Tuesday.

Defending champions River needed penalties to overcome Cruzeiro after their round-of-16 tie finished locked at 0-0.

Franco Armani was the hero for River, saving penalties from Henrique and David in the shoot-out in Belo Horizonte.

The goalkeeper stepped up as the Argentine giants claimed a 4-2 shoot-out victory, moving into a last-eight tie against either San Lorenzo or Cerro Porteno.

In Sao Paulo, Palmeiras left it until the second half to claim a 4-0 win over Godoy Cruz, progressing 6-2 on aggregate.

The Brazilians needed a Raphael Veiga penalty to break the deadlock before further goals from Miguel Borja, Gustavo Scarpa and Dudu.

Godoy Cruz were reduced to 10 men when 18-year-old midfielder Agustin Manzur was sent off for a dreadful challenge in the 88th minute.

In Paraguay, Olimpia could only play out a 1-1 draw with LDU Quito, the result enough for the Ecuadorians to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

LDU Quito received two red cards, with goalscorer Jhojan Julio and unused substitute Edison Realpe sent off.

