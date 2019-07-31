10 players who have impressed the most in pre-season

With less than a month left for the European football calendar to commence, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 10 players who have caught the eye in pre-season.

10. Rhian Brewster

Despite Liverpool’s sub-par results in pre-season – the Reds are winless in four matches – one player who has really caught the eye is teenage sensation Rhian Brewster.

The youngster is part of an up-and-coming generation of English youngsters that includes the likes of Sancho, Hudson-Odoi et al and with 4 goals in 3 games, he showed exactly why he is so highly thought of.

Brewster’s emergence is also one of the reasons Jurgen Klopp is yet to sign a striker despite the departure of Daniel Sturridge and the German has emphasized on numerous occasions that Brewster is close to a first-team bow.

9. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Many baulked at the £50 million fee United paid to bring Palace academy graduate Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford but the 21-year-old has set about shutting the doubters up almost immediately.

‘The Spider’s’ performances in pre-season have been consistently solid, with his tackling especially brilliant, while his forward runs have been just as menacing and with more than a decade worth of football left in him, this is surely a player with a bright future.

8. Christian Pulisic

Eden Hazard might not be having the best of times with Madrid but as his replacement – Pulisic certainly seems to be loving life at Chelsea.

The most high profile American to sign for a Premier League club has already shown his signing means more than just business for Chelsea, showing off his guile, skill and trickery time and again in the pre-season game time that he has been afforded so far. One to keep an eye on.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo reveals Champions League ambition with Juventus

While fans are used to Ronaldo performing wonders during the season, very rarely is the Portuguese afforded an entire pre-season to himself – often recuperating from injury or resting after an international tournament, as he should.

He has been ever-present in Juventus’s preparations this time, however, and has made his presence felt each time – scoring against both Inter as well as Spurs to signal that his prowess in the box is nowhere close to fading.

6. Troy Parrott

Another young forward who has impressed, Tottenham’s Troy Parrott is in a mould similar to Liverpool’s Brewster and United’s Greenwood.

He has put in hardworking performances against the likes of Juventus and United, and with the backup striker slot currently vacant at Spurs – Parrott definitely has a lot to play for!

5. Diego Costa

Diego Costa – will he move?

Can’t leave him out, can you? The Atletico Madrid striker features in the list for his goals against Real alone and it was a complete box office performance.

The Spaniard scored four before getting involved in a scuffle with Dani Carvajal that saw the duo sent off, but considering the fact that the game ended 7 goals to 3 in Atletico’s favour, Costa will no doubt be having the last laugh.

4. Harry Kane

International Champions Cup 2019: Harry Kane says Tottenham have put last season’s Champions League disappointment behind them

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side have had a decent pre-season and it’s their captain who has led the way in the preparations. Kane’s unbelievable goal won his team the match against Ronaldo’s Juventus, while he also dropped deep and set about displaying his usual array of passes.

A summer of heartbreak seems to have made him all the more determined to claim silverware with club and country and he definitely looks a man rejuvenated.

3. Mason Greenwood

De Gea, Shaw, Dalot & Greenwood get tropical in Singapore with Maui Jim

Undoubtedly the brightest spark for Solskjaer’s new-look United side, Greenwood has dazzled with goals as well as trickery during United’s pre-season travels.

In fact, such has been his impact that Solskjaer has hinted that the youngster might feature for United in their Premier League opener against Chelsea as he looks to become United’s backup striker – with Lukaku’s future very much up in the air.

2. Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal 3-0 Fiorentina – Eddie Nketiah continues to impress during pre-season

Arsenal’s 20-year-old sensation Nketiah has been making a lot of noise with his performances in the pre-season.

The youngster’s three goals have come against quality opposition – he grabbed one against Bayern and a brace against Fiorentina – and looks set to feature more prominently this term, although the presence of Lacazette and Aubameyang may prove to be a stumbling block.

1. Raheem Sterling

The winger has been on target in all bar one of City’s pre-season games this season and looks set to pick up where he left off last season.

His performances and leadership on and off the field have also put him in the reckoning to become City’s new captain following Kompany’s departure and while he has said he isn’t too fussed about the entire affair – it would understandably be an honour for him to pick up the Belgian’s baton.