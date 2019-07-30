Manchester United star set to share cover with Lionel Messi for PES 2020

Game developers Konami have officially revealed their cover stars for their latest edition of the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) franchise, PES 2020. According to their tweet posted on Tuesday, PES 2020 will have four cover stars – Lionel Messi of Barcelona, Miralem Pjanic of Juventus, Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich.

The announcement video also explains that PES 2020 will be available across three platforms – PlayStation 4, XBOX One and on personal computers via Steam and that the game will be officially released in September.

Check out the announcement right here:

😍🔥😍🔥 Here it is! The OFFICIAL reveal of our Global cover for #eFootballPES2020, which launches on September 10th! pic.twitter.com/er682J68ku — eFootball PES (@officialpes) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, it was only last week that EA Sports announced their own cover stars for the latest edition of the FIFA gaming franchise, FIFA 20. Real Madrid’s new signing and former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been named the cover star for the upcoming title’s Standard Edition, whereas Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is set to grace the cover for the same game’s Champions League Special Edition.

The cover star for FIFA 20’s Ultimate Edition is yet to be named.

Earlier, Serie A champions Juventus had sold their exclusive rights to Konami in July since ending their long-term partnership with EA Sports. This means that Konami and PES 2020 are now within rights to use and market all of Juventus’ names, players, kits and stadiums wherever necessary, while EA Sports and FIFA 20 cannot do the same.

The Juventus football team will hence be renamed as “Piemento Calcio” for the upcoming FIFA game which is set to hit the stores in September.