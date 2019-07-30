Reports: Inter Milan turn to PSG superstar as Romelu Lukaku alternative after Manchester United refuse to play ball

Reports suggest that Inter Milan’s management have grown frustrated with their problems related to transfer deals for Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko, because which they are now turning to Paris Saint Germain’s Edinson Cavani as an alternative choice.

According to Football Italia, Inter Milan are close to cancelling their bids for both Lukaku and Dzeko after Manchester United and AS Roma respectively, made it clear that they want much more than what Inter offered in the first place.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Giuseppe Marotta the director of the Nerazzurri said: “We made a strong offer, one that is valid and suited to the transfer value of the player and we were unable to conclude a deal,” referring to their situation with United over the sale of the Belgian striker.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and anything can happen on the market,” he further added.

Earlier, Manchester United tabled an asking price of £75million for the 26-year-old, but Inter responded with a miserly £54million bid. Meanwhile, AS Roma are continuing to demand €20million for Edin Dzeko despite the Nerazzurri stressing on a lower asking price.

The above reasons are why the Serie A giants are now looking at Edinson Cavani as an alternative choice, according to Football Italia.

The Italian publication reports that the 32-year-old Uruguayan striker has reportedly been in contact with his national teammates Diego Godin and Matias Vecino – both of them play for Inter – to ask about life at the club.

Having formerly played for Palermo and Napoli, Cavani also has adequate Serie A experience, which another reason why he is being considered, according to the Italian news agency.