5 clubs that have made the most money from player sales since 2014

The club that makes the most money from player sales either signs promising youngsters and sells them for a huge profit a few years down the line or they are clubs that are forced to sell their best players. The clubs that feature in the top five biggest earners fall into either one of these categories.

#5. Juventus – €650.4M

Forbes ranked Juventus ninth in the list of the richest football clubs in the world and in recent years they’ve spent heavily to sign stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Ligt. So, it may be a bit of a surprise to see them among the biggest earners from transfers.

Juventus is one of the best-run clubs in the world and it’s only because of meticulous planning that they have incredible financial resources at the moment. A few years ago, they were powerless to stop their best assets from leaving but they were smart enough to reinvest that money wisely.

Some of the biggest sales by the Serie A giants since 2014 include Paul Pogba for a then world record €105m, Leonardo Bonucci (€42m), Arturo Vidal (€37.5m), Mattia Caldara (€35m) and Alvaro Morata (€30m).

Juve have also made a significant amount of money through they co-ownership deals which was banned at the end of the 2014/15 season. They also have an army of players out on loan every year and many of them are sold for a profit when their market value rises.

#4. Benfica – €722.53M

Portugal’s three biggest clubs Benfica, Porto and Sporting are known for their excellent scouting departments and all three clubs make a lot of money from players sales almost every year. However, since 2014, Benfica have made significantly more money than the other two clubs while also winning the league title four times in the last five seasons!

During this transfer window alone they’ve sold players worth €188.2m of which €126m was from the sale of Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid. In addition to Felix, Benfica have sold a few other notable academy products since 2014 and this list features Bernardo Silva, Renato Sanches, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo and Andre Gomes.

Benfica have also sold many modern-day superstars they signed for cheap for a hefty fee in recent years and some of the most notable names among them are Ederson Moraes, Jan Oblak, Victor Lindelof, Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Moreno.

#3. Chelsea – €732.7M

Thanks to Roman Abramovich’s significant investment, Chelsea have become one of the biggest clubs in Europe and they’ve spent extravagantly under his ownership. However, in the last few years, they’ve recouped most of the money they’ve spent.

Chelsea are famous for sending dozens of players out on loan every summer. Barring Thibaut Courtois and to some extent, Andreas Christensen, no other player they’ve sent out on loan has come back to become a key first-team player.

The Blues wait for a player they’ve sent out on loan to have an excellent season and then they sell the player for a huge profit. Some of the biggest stars they’ve sold in such a manner include Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku, Thorgan Hazard and Nathan Ake.

Another reason behind Chelsea’s player sales is their constant managerial change because certain players signed under one manager may not fit into the next manager’s team and they are moved on. This could be a reason why popular players such as Oscar, Cesc Fabregas and Ramires were moved on.

#2. Atletico Madrid – €752.8M

Diego Simeone has made Atletico Madrid one the most resilient teams in Europe and that has helped the club deal with the departure of key players year in year out. During the ongoing summer transfer window alone, they’ve sold players worth €311.1m and the notable departures include Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez, Rodri and Diego Godin.

It’s amazing that Atletico have remained incredibly competitive in Spain and in Europe despite losing so many important players over the year and one has to wonder what they could have achieved if they had managed to keep hold of their best players?

In 2014, they won the La Liga but in the summer transfer window that followed, they sold key players such as Diego Costa, Filipe Luis and David Villa among others.

#1. Monaco – €866.5M

In December 2011, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev purchased AS Monaco and he invested heavily in the squad after they gained promotion to the Ligue 1 in 2013. They were one of the biggest spenders that summer and signed superstars such as Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez.

Monaco’s lavish spending ended after that summer as they realized that it’s not a sustainable business model. So, instead, they started buying highly-rated young players from around the world, groomed them and sold them to top European clubs for huge fees. This business model worked wonders for them as the made more money than any other club since 2014 and also won the Ligue 1 in 2017!

Some of Monaco’s biggest sales in the recent years feature superstars such as Kylian Mbappe (€135m), James Rodriguez (€75m), Thomas Lemar (€70m), Anthony Martial (€60m), Benjamin Mendy (€57.5m), Bernado Silva (€50m), Fabinho (€45m), Youri Tielemans (€45m) and Tiemoue Bakayoko (€40m).