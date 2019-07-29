Chelsea lost their key man in Eden Hazard this summer after the Belgian joined Real Madrid. However, his former teammate Ross Barkley is upbeat despite his loss and has even pointed out two potential successors to him.

When asked about the gap Eden Hazard had left, the Ross Barkley said that everybody in the team has to step up.

“You have to fill in,” the midfielder said. (via The Guardian)

“Everyone in the squad understands that he was a great player, but he is gone. He has new challenges now and we have to replace his goals and create the chances. We have that much quality in the squad we will all step up to the plate.”

Furthermore, Barkley even pointed out two players who can potentially take over the role of the Blues’ talisman in the future.

“Last season when Eden wasn’t playing we still won games, we still created chances. We know he is an exceptional player, but we have exceptional players in the squad.

“We have young ones that will step up and produce the goods as well. We have Callum [Hudson-Odoi] coming back from injury and we have signed Christian Pulisic – he is an exceptional talent. We have wingers who can create from tight positions, players who can shoot from distance and strikers – young and experienced – who are hungry for goals.”

The Englishman went on to reveal Frank Lampard’s impact on Chelsea since joining as the manager. The former club legend, reveals Barkley, had the whole squad do gruelling double sessions in order to regain match fitness quickly. He also pointed out how the new boss helped him personally.

“I have been playing a bit further forward, to think like a striker especially as a No 10, but try to help out defensively and work hard off the ball.”

“He is one of my idols as a kid. I was always watching Match of the Day as a kid; you always saw him every week scoring goals … He’s got all the respect from the players for the player he was and the person he is.”

Barkley netted in Chelsea’s four-two win over Reading on July 28, 2019. He and the rest of the first-team squad will now travel to Austria to play Red Bull Salzburg on July 31.