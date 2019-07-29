Former Manchested United manager David Moyes slams club’s transfer policy

Sir Alex Ferguson decided to step down as the manager of Manchester United in 2013, bringing his long and successful reign to an end. He was replaced by David Moyes, who left Everton to pick up the vacant job. Moyes, whose tenure was cut short has now slammed the club’s transfer policy.

David Moyes will be remembered for presiding over one of the strangest and short-lived reigns as the manager of Manchester United. The Scotsman had a great job at hand, replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm, one which he could not ultimately do. However, to ease Moyes’s blow, none of his successors have been able to return the Red Devils to their previous standards.

The ex-United boss slammed the club’s transfer policy in the years succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, classifying it as directionless.

“For a while, it would be difficult to know what direction United have gone in,” Moyes told the Mirror.

“Whether they have been signing players for marketing, which they are fantastic at, or whether it has been signing players for on the pitch, I am not quite sure.

“What Manchester United had was great values and class. Manchester United’s values weren’t always to buy the most expensive players but to do it their way which was bringing in the boys from the academy and picking up the best young players.

“Now and again there would be a sprinkling of stardust, like an Eric Cantona, or someone who they signed to make the difference, like Robin van Persie.

“I never thought they were a club who thought it was all about spending the money, but if they needed to, they could.”

Moyes was succeeded at Manchester United by Louis Van Gaal, who himself stepped down from the post two years later. Jose Mourinho replaced the Dutchman in the Old Trafford hot seat. However, he too could not deliver the Red Devils the success they desired. Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 and was replaced by club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been in the job since.