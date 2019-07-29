Women’s World Cup winner backs view that Cristiano Ronaldo is an icon of corruption in sports

USA star and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan has lashed out against Cristiano Ronaldo, by supporting the opinion that the Juventus superstar is an icon of corruption in sports.

The 30-year-old star recently shared an article, titled “Ronaldo is an Icon of Corruption in Sports” via her official Twitter account and captioned the share: “Now this is great journalism”.

She later deleted the tweet, but we have managed to get a hold of a screenshot of the shared article. Take a look at the image below:

The original article, which was penned by Brenda Elsey and Jennifer Doyle for Vice magazine last October, highlights the many controversies which surround Cristiano Ronaldo.

The article argues that Cristiano Ronaldo was able to escape the recent rape allegations made by him against Las Vegas resident Kathryn Mayorga, because powerful people or groups within the football world have a vested interest in Ronaldo not being accused of rape. In other words, the article claims that he supposedly is able to be “above the law” because he’s an exceptionally important and profitable part of the football world.

According to the authors, it hence has very much has to do with the sport itself, looking at the way power works in football.

Morgan was widely slammed by fans for sharing the article and she had to take down the tweet a few hours after it was posted online.