AC Milan 0-1 Benfica: Aguias close on ICC title thanks to Taarabt strike

Benfica in action against AC Milan

Benfica can now only be caught by Manchester United in the ICC, after Bruno Lage’s side claimed a slender 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday.

Adel Taarabt’s deflected effort against his former side saw Benfica edge AC Milan 1-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record in the International Champions Cup and move top of the table.

The entertaining contest in Massachusetts provided the Serie A side with a real test, but a combination of unimpressive finishing and fine goalkeeping from Odisseas Vlachodimos saw the Rossoneri fall short.

Milan looked excellent at times in the first half and crafted a host of opportunities, but they were unable to find a way past the supreme Vlachodimos, who produced a string of impressive saves.

Marco Giampaolo’s men remained the more threatening side after the interval, in spite of Benfica’s relative improvement, but a fortuitous Taarabt effort ultimately proved decisive.

The result leaves Milan bottom without a point after two games, while Benfica’s ICC campaign comes to a close with a strong chance of them winning the competition, with only Manchester United still able to join them on a maximum nine points.

A dominant Milan first went close in the 16th minute, as Hakan Calhanoglu struck the post from distance and Suso wasted the follow-up chance.

Opportunities started to come thick and fast for Milan, but Vlachodimos put up stern resistance, saving from Samu Castillejo and Fabio Borini in a 10-minute spell.

Krzysztof Piatek then shot just wide from close range in the 43rd minute and Benfica nearly capitalised twice – Gabriel Pires testing Gianluigi Donnarumma from 25 yards, before the goalkeeper also thwarted Rafa at the end of a brilliant move.

Milan resumed their pressure early in the second half, but yet again Vlachodimos was unbeatable – the Greece international tipping over a Castillejo strike after the former Villarreal attacker dazzled the Benfica defence.

The Serie A giants were made to rue their profligacy when Benfica finally opened the scoring 20 minutes from time, Taarabt’s 20-yard strike taking a huge deflection on its way past half-time substitute Pepe Reina.

Milan almost forced a penalty shoot-out, but Lucas Biglia’s fine free-kick strike crashed against the crossbar and Benfica held on.

