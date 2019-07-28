Reports: Why Gareth Bale turned down transfer move to Chinese Super League from Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has decided to take a few more days to contemplate his move to the Chinese side, Jiangsu Suning. As per the reports, the 30-year-old winger is putting off the 22 million euros deal for personal reasons.

Gareth Bale had his share of controversies owing to his conflict with team manager Zinedine Zidane. Amidst the tension, Jiangsu Suning offered a three-year contract to Bale. It seemed like the deal is almost closed before Bale demanded a few more days to go over the contract.

Reports suggest his family is not completely in favour of the Real Madrid player moving to China. They are inclined towards exploring their options in Europe. His agents are closely looking for any offer from a domestic club before finalising the deal with Jiangsu Suning.

Needless to say, even Real Madrid will be hoping to see Bale sign a deal with a European squad. This will allow them to acquire the transfer fee before the Chinese Football Transfer Window closes on July 31st.

It is difficult to state if Santiago Bernabeu will continue to see Bale. However, his deal with Jiangsu Suning is certainly going to drag until the last day.