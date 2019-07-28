Reports: Real Madrid to prioritize Cristiano Ronaldo replacement over Paul Pogba after 7-3 Atletico Madrid hammering

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Cristiano Ronaldo replaced by Neymar at the earliest after the 7-3 hammering at the hands of Atletico Madrid and wants to prioritize that move over one for Paul Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane’s interest in Paul Pogba has been well documented but Diario Gol reports that the French manager may not get his way with that transfer as Florentino Perez wants Cristiano Ronaldo to be replaced first.

Despite the addition of Eden Hazard to the mix, Real Madrid are missing the cutting edge of Cristiano Ronaldo – something that was in plan view when they were ripped apart by Atletico Madrid in an ICC friendly yesterday.

The report also states that the likes of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema are all favoured by Zinedine Zidane but that it may be their last year at the club as Florentino Perez looks to replace an ageing core.

First up though, Perez wants to get Neymar – a man who has proven many times in the past that he has tremendous goalscoring seasons in him – to the club as a replacement for Ronaldo.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Real Madrid may wake up to the possibility that they aren’t as good as they thought they were without Cristiano Ronaldo around and make a move for Neymar. Overcoming Barcelona’s interest, however, may be an issue.