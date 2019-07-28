Najila Trindade makes fresh accusation against Neymar Jr, says she will continue to fight her rape case

Almost two months after she made her first allegation against Neymar Jr., Brazilian model Najila Trindade has once again accused the PSG superstar of fooling her and revealed that she will continue fighting for justice after filing a case for rape against him in June.

“Can’t you be (shaken)? I went to meet someone who wanted to get close and this ended in tragedy, feeling totally frustrated about it. All my expectations have been destroyed. Then I was fooled by people who just wanted to take advantage of my deplorable situation. In the aftermath, I was exposed to the whole world. Also, note that when I was “interviewed” by Cabrini I was extremely drugged,” the 26-year-old model said in a recent interview.

She further added that she has now been dismissed by her ex-husband who would no longer allow her to talk to her own son due to the recent controversy.

“We talked on the phone because I called to talk to my son, and I ended up talking about everything I was going through, and he showed no compassion and so little interest in knowing. Realizing coldness and neglect on his part, I decided to stop the matter.”

“Since all this has happened no one has approached to help me,” she lamented.

Trindade also revealed that she is having a psychiatric follow-up and that after May 15 everything in her life is in a state of turmoil.

“I feel you have taken advantage of my despair, my trauma and disorientation,” she said, addressing Neymar. “What worries me even more how this case is treated here in Brazil – in an ignorant and inhuman way. Just because it is Neymar, who is a celebrity with purchasing power and economics, I am being suffocated.”

Upon asked if she intends to drop the charge against Neymar, Trindade replied that she does not intend to and that she will fight till justice is served.

“I’m suffering retaliation because people still don’t understand what actually happened. If it were involving a different person, everything would have been simpler. Whether I like it or not, I will fight in defence of women and not against them,” she concluded.

Quotes via Lance.com.br.