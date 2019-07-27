Maurizio Sarri reveals reason why Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear for Juventus against K-League stars

Cristiano Ronaldo was uncharacteristically booed by fans in Seoul as Juventus played Team K-League in a one-off friendly match ahead of the new Serie A season. Manager Maurizio Sarri has now spoken out about the incident.

Juventus and Ronaldo reportedly had a contractual promise to play the Portuguese superstar for at least one half, but broke that promise and left the former Manchester United star on the bench.

An unused substitute, CR7 had to watch from the sidelines as his team could only manage a 3-3 draw against the K-League All Stars.

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri spoke out about leaving Ronaldo on the bench after the game was done and dusted.

“We gave room to some of the younger figures who were ready to step up. Ronaldo was very tired, so we decided to rest him,” Sarri said at a news conference.

“Ronaldo was expected to play, but he was not 100 per cent fit due to muscle fatigue. I spoke with Andrea and Ronaldo before the match and we concluded that it would be best for him to rest.”

“Now we have 10 days without games, so we can focus on preparing well in training,” Sarri continued.

Fans were visibly irate at not being able to see the man they paid the big bucks for, and continue to fume at the break of a promise that they feel should have been fulfilled.