5 of Real Madrid’s worst defeats this century

With Real Madrid succumbing to a shock 7-3 defeat in a feisty friendly encounter against city rivals Atletico, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five of the Los Blancos’s worst defeats in the 21st century.

For this one, we have only considered losses which Real Madrid suffered post the year 2000 and during competitive matches.

#1 Barcelona 6-2 Real Madrid (2008/2009)

In what remains one of their biggest embarrassments till date; Madrid were torn apart by a Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona, that too at their home turf – the Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola’s league leaders came up against Juande Ramos’s men in a top-of-the-table encounter, with Madrid drawing first blood as Gonzalo Higuain scored to make it 1-0. Henry made it 1-1 just four minutes later and it was Messi’s game from then on as he went on to make it 3-1 and then 5-2 later on – terrorizing the Madrid defence time and again.

Barcelona subsequently moved 7 points clear at the top of the table and went on to win the treble, buoyed by a win that announced Guardiola as the one of the premier managers of the game as well as marking the first time that Lionel Messi was deployed as a false nine – a position that he has gone to make his own ever since.

#2 Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (2008/2009)

Liverpool – the top-ranked European team at that point of time held a 1-0 lead over Madrid coming into the second leg at the Bernabeu, and the Reds proved exactly why they are considered European royalty – completely decimating their opponents.

A Steven Gerrard double and one goal apiece from Torres and Dossena ensured Real Madrid crashed out of the round-of-16 for the fifth season running, marking one of the lowest points for a Madrid side that sparked the re-election of Florentino Perez as President and the subsequent signings of superstars like Ronaldo and Kaka.

3. AD Alcorcon 4-0 Real Madrid (2009/10)

Another hugely embarrassing defeat for Madrid was against AD Alcorcon in 2009’s Copa Del Rey. Florentino Perez’s rebuilding project had just begun and Manuel Pellegrini’s expensively-assembled side was pitted against Alcorcon in the round of 32 – a game that they went on to shockingly lose by a scoreline of four goals to none!

Although Ronaldo and Kaka were missing from the lineup, a starting XI with the likes of Raul and Benzema in it still had more than enough firepower to easily take the game to their opponents. The game, along with its result and aftermath is still remembered vividly in the Spanish press as “Alcorconazo” – a debacle which led to the press focusing on the immense contrast between the two sides.

For comparison, the average annual salary of an Alcorcon player was less than what Cristiano Ronaldo made in a single day that season!

4. Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (2010/11)

Jose Mourinho’s first El Clasico was an eventful, albeit less than memorable one for the Portuguese as Barcelona produced a repeat of their performance that saw Madrid decimated 6-2 in Guardiola’s first season.

Mourinho’s history with Barcelona had been well documented prior to the game and he had nothing to say at the final whistle – Xavi, Iniesta and Messi running the show for Guardiola’s side. The game was also the beginning of a bitter feud between the two sides that eventually resulted in Guardiola leaving Barcelona, citing ‘burnout’, while Mourinho left for Chelsea little over a year after Guardiola’s departure, having antagonized most of his squad including Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos.

5. Atletico Madrid 4-0 Real Madrid (2014/15)

Madrid’s worst loss since the 5-0 mauling by Barcelona in 2010, Atletico ripped their city rivals to shreds inside the Calderon. Atletico had four different scorers as Saul, Griezmann, Mandzukic and Mendes were all on target for Simeone’s side.

It was a game that spelt the beginning of the end for then-manager Carlo Ancelloti as Atletico showed exactly why they were reigning champions, letting Barcelona back into the title race as Madrid slipped, allowing the Blaugrana to claim the title.

Bringing back the energy of that season, Atletico Madrid also handed Real Madrid a 7-3 friendly loss in the International Champions Cup on July 27, 2019.