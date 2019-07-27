5 stars who rejected a move to Manchester United in recent years

Manchester United have the financial might to sign any player they want but they’ve lacked stability in the post-Ferguson era and that could be among the reasons why some superstars playing for Top European clubs rejected the Premier League giants.

#5. Thomas Muller

When former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal was at Bayern Munich, he brought to the fore several players from the club’s academy and among them was Thomas Muller. The German soon became a crucial player for both club and country and kept up his performances even after Van Gaal left.

After the Dutch manager took over at Manchester United in 2014, he needed some top quality players to re-enforce the squad and one of his targets was Thomas Muller. However, Muller signed a contract extension and later told the Guardian that the decision to stay at Bayern and reject offers including one from Manchester United was easy.

“I know there was interest, but Man United were interested in a lot of players this summer. It never really got anywhere because I had just renewed my contract [until 2019], and Bayern were clear that they saw my future here. The decision for me was an easy one,” he had said.

#4. Lucas Moura

Back in 2012, when Lucas Moura was only 19-years-old, he caught the attention of many top European clubs after impressing with Sao Paulo. Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to bring him to Old Trafford but their approach was quashed when PSG entered the fray with a £45m bid which prompted an angry reaction from the United manager:

“When somebody’s paying £45million for a 19-year-old boy you have to say the game’s gone mad.”

According to Moura, Leonardo Araujo, then director of football at PSG and World Cup winner, convinced him to move to the Parisian club instead of Man Utd:

“It was a very difficult moment because suddenly I had to make a choice when I thought I was joining Manchester United,” he said. “I thought about it a lot; I talked about it with my family and I made my choice. Football is like that. You have to choose a team.”

United made a second attempt to sign Moura in January 2018 but it was a loan offer and Moura told the Guardian that he didn’t want to risk returning to PSG:

“There was a conversation with United but it was for a loan and I didn’t want a loan. I thought that if I left PSG, I didn’t want to go back. When I came to Tottenham, and I saw the training ground and met the coach, I said that I wanted to come here.”

#3. Diego Godin

Diego Godin is easily one of the best centre-backs in the world at the moment and he has been immense for both club and country in the last decade. In 2018, after impressing for Uruguay at the World Cup, he had an offer to join Manchester United but he turned it down.

Godin joined Inter Milan on a free transfer this summer and in his press conference to announce his departure from Atletico, he confirmed that he rejected the chance to join the record Premier League champions:

“The most beautiful phase of my career and my life comes to an end. I’m proud to have been a part of this club’s history. I’m very thankful. I refused a Manchester United bid one year ago because I decided to stay at Atlético Madrid. Now – one year later – it’s time to go.”

#2. Sadio Mane

Manchester United will be terribly disappointed on not signing Sadio Mane because not only did he join their archrivals Liverpool but he has gone on to become one of the best players in the world.

In 2015, then United manager Van Gaal was keen on signing a winger and he planned on signing Pedro from Barcelona. After the Spaniard joined Chelsea, United launched a bid for Mane who was at Southampton at that time.

According to Mane’s comments from an interview with SuperSport, United were not the right club for him to join at that time:

“I couldn’t believe it. Some teams wanted me. Manchester (United), the wrong team wanted me. Of course, I spoke with Van Gaal and they even made an offer. But for me it was not the right club, it was not the right moment. To feel this – the right moment, the right coach, the right club.”

United went on to sign Anthony Martial on deadline day for £36m while Mane stayed put at Southampton for another year before joining Liverpool for £34m, with whom he won the Champions League.

#1. Eden Hazard

While the previously mentioned four stars rejected a move to Manchester United in the post-Ferguson era, Eden Hazard rejected the chance to join them when the Scott was still in charge.

In 2012, Hazard had offers from several top European clubs after five incredibly successful seasons with Lille. He decided to join the defending European Champions Chelsea and seven years later, before his final game for the club, he revealed why he chose the Blues instead of other Premier League clubs including United.

“I had a chance to sign for Manchester United, Man City, Tottenham, but I made the right decision,” he told the Guardian.

“I spoke with the owner and I had Didier Drogba and Joe Cole on the phone telling me this was the best club.”

Hazard left Chelsea in 2019, after winning two Premier League and two Europa League titles, among others.