Video reveals what Mesut Ozil said about Sead Kolasinac five months before they were attacked

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac came into the view of the world for non-footballing reasons, when they were victims of an attempted carjacking. Nevertheless, Kolasinac fought off the attackers and was caught on video while doing so. Just months before their ordeal, Ozil had answered a very specific question with his teammate’s name.

Arsenal stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil were invited to do a question and answer session on the club’s Youtube channel. The presenter hosting the Q&A asked the pair a series of question, one of which was:

“If you got into a fight, which Arsenal teammate would you want to help you out?” to which both Ozil and Aubameyang replied, “Sead (Kolasinac).”

You can watch the video below from the 5:30 mark to hear their answers.

Just five months later, Kolasince bravely fought off armed carjackers, who had stopped parallel to their car on their moped. Meanwhile, both players were revealed to be unharmed from the incident and even shared social media posts to ensure their supporters.

Both players will now look to put this episode behind them and prepare for the season ahead. They travel to Newcastle on the opening day before facing Burnley, Liverpool, and rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the following weeks.